Rep. Erickson nominates 6 for SC Military Veterans Hall of Fame

Staff reports

Rep. Shannon Erickson, who represents House District 124, is proudly nominating six South Carolina heroes for consideration for the South Carolina Military Veterans Hall of Fame (SCMVHOF), recognizing lives distinguished by military leadership, extraordinary valor, and service to others.

“My father’s service taught me that behind every uniform is a person — and a family — committed to something greater than themselves,” Erickson said in a news release. “Representing our Lowcountry military community has deepened that respect. I am immensely proud to nominate these South Carolina heroes for this exceptional distinction and to help ensure their service, sacrifice, and contributions are remembered.”

Her nominees are:

Gen. Lloyd W. “Fig” Newton, U.S. Air Force (Ret.) — nominated in the Service in Service category.

— nominated in the category. Col. Lindsey O. Graham, U.S. Air Force Reserve (Ret.) — nominated posthumously in the Service in Service category.

— nominated posthumously in the category. Technician Fifth Grade Milford June “Dolly” Cooper, U.S. Army — nominated posthumously in the Service After Service category.

— nominated posthumously in the category. Capt. John James McGinty III, U.S. Marine Corps (Ret.) — nominated posthumously as a Medal of Honor Recipient .

— nominated posthumously as a . P vt. 1st Class Ralph H. Johnson, U.S. Marine Corps — nominated posthumously as a Medal of Honor Recipient .

— nominated posthumously as a . Robert Louis DeLoach, U.S. Navy — nominated posthumously in the Service After Service category.

Since entering the House in 2007, Erickson has represented a region where military service is woven into daily life. Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, and Naval Hospital Beaufort anchor the Lowcountry’s military community, connecting generations of service members, civilian employees, veterans, and families.

Her advocacy at the State House reflects both that community’s needs and her own family heritage. These nominations extend that commitment by helping preserve the stories of South Carolinians whose contributions deserve lasting recognition.

The South Carolina General Assembly formally recognized and honored the SCMVHOF through a concurrent resolution introduced and adopted in the Senate on Jan. 29, 2026, and adopted by the House on Feb. 3, 2026. The resolution affirmed the organization’s mission to preserve veterans’ legacies and educate future generations about South Carolina’s military heritage.

The six nominations recognize different expressions of service: leadership in uniform, courage under fire, and dedication to community after military service. Each offers future generations an example of responsibility, sacrifice, and commitment to others.

Nomination is the first step in the Hall of Fame’s review and selection process.

The SCMVHOF is a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring and preserving the legacy of South Carolina veterans whose military and community service exemplifies valor, dedication, and selfless commitment to the nation, the state, and their communities.