Conservation partners celebrate dedication of Pocotaligo Station State Forest

Staff reports

YEMASSEE — Leaders from the S.C. Forestry Commission, Open Space Institute, Beaufort County Government, Jasper County Government, the SC Conservation Bank, the S.C. Office of Resilience and Open Land Trust today gathered to dedicate South Carolina’s newest publicly held land, Pocotaligo Station State Forest.

Held on the 2,821-acre property that spans Beaufort, Hampton and Jasper counties, the dedication event officially established South Carolina’s seventh state forest and marked the culmination of a years-long collaborative conservation effort.

The project conserves land that was vulnerable to development in one of the state’s fastest-growing areas and adds to an expansive patchwork of other protected, undeveloped Lowcountry properties that stretch all the way from west of Charleston to the Savannah River.

“The creation of a new state forest is cause for celebration,” State Forester Scott Phillips said in a news release. “We look forward to managing these lands for recreation, education and sustainable forestry, ensuring they continue to thrive and delight for generations to come.”

Jasper County Council Chairman Joey Rowell attended the dedication event along with other local leaders to represent the county.

“This is another great asset for the Lowcountry,” Rowell said. “The weather was amazing for this dedication. This isn’t just another state forest; it is a continuation of lowcountry culture.”

The new state forest will provide public outdoor recreation, safeguard wildlife habitat, ensure sustainable active forest management and provide revenue for local schools. As with all SCFC-managed lands, 25 percent of revenue generated through responsible timber and pine straw sales or lease income will be paid to school districts in Beaufort, Hampton and Jasper counties, adding to the forest’s long-term benefits to the community.