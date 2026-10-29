Beaufort Chamber holds 2026 Civitas Awards

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Mark M. Rivera III, air traffic control technician, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, stands Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, during the Civitas Awards in Beaufort. The Civitas Awards, hosted by Beaufort’s Regional Chamber of Commerce, selected Rivera as the winner of the Sentinel Award, for outstanding military citizenship. Lance Cpl. Carl J. Walters/USMC

Staff reports

The Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce held its 2026 Civitas Awards, recognizing local businesses, nonprofit organizations and community leaders for their contributions to the Beaufort area, on Thursday night, Oct. 22, at The Tabby Place at The Beaufort Inn.

The annual Civitas Awards recognize individuals and organizations that have demonstrated excellence in business, community service, economic development and leadership throughout the region.

The Cornerstone Award for Small Business Excellence winner was SK Signs, Designs & Marketing.

The Torchbearer Award for Regional Economic Impact winner was the “Only from our Waters” Collaborative.

The Trailblazer Award for Free Enterprise Excellence winner was The Kitchen.

The Caretaker Award for Non-Profit Excellence winner was the Beaufort Jasper Housing Trust.

The Pillar Award for Community Leadership winner was Marilyn Harris of the BCBCC Center for Culture & Commerce.

The Buzzworthy Award for Influential Leadership winner was Dr. Sherwood Miler of Miler Orthodontics.

The Sentinel Award for Military Citizenship, presented by Lockheed Martin, went to Sgt. Mark M. Rivera.

The 2026 Lifetime of Leadership Award, sponsored by Grayco, was awarded to Charley Webb.

And the Chairman’s Award for Advancement of the Chamber’s Mission went to the Burris Family.

For more information about the Civitas Awards, visit www.beaufortchamber.org.