Savannah man dies after being struck on Interstate 95

By Shellie Murdaugh

The Island News

A Savannah man died Saturday, Oct. 24, in Jasper County after being struck by a vehicle while walking on Interstate 95, Jasper County Coroner Jeremiah Vaigneur said Oct. 26.

Luis Suhul-Vasquez, 24, died at the scene due to injuries he sustained in the accident, Vaigneur said.

The accident happened around 10:52 p.m. near the 14-mile marker on Interstate 95 when a 2024 Lexus Sedan traveling south struck a pedestrian, later identified as Vasquez, who had been walking in the southbound lane, SCHP Corporal Nick Pye said.

The driver of the Sedan was not injured in the accident, Pye said.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

Shellie Murdaugh, who joined The Island News in October 2026, formerly worked as a reporter for The Jasper County Sun Times and Bluffton Today. She also worked for newspapers in Hampton and Colleton counties in South Carolina and in North Carolina at The Richmond County Daily Journal. She can be reached at shelliemurdaugh@gmail.com.