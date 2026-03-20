Mathews promotes small-mindedness

In a recent The Island News op-ed called “A time and a place for everything,” author Louise Mathews wrote that she objects to athletes who speak out about LGBTQA+ “rights.”

Since Ms. Mathews made a point of writing about her Catholic religion, it seems she doesn’t think that is a private matter. So I encourage her to review the teachings of Jesus.

She starts off by stating who is not in her “tribe” (people who don’t hide their sexuality). Did Jesus speak about sticking to your own tribe? Jesus did speak about welcoming the marginalized in society and loving your neighbor. Ms. Mathews is a good example of a “Christian” who preaches about what others should do while smugly sticking to her discomfort and prejudice.

We live in a society where virtually everything is political – like it or not. Why does Ms. Mathews think it is OK for us to read about her beliefs about sexuality while criticizing people who also speak out but believe differently? Some people, when they have a platform (such as an Olympic medal winner), choose to use it to promote their beliefs. Sadly, Ms. Mathews used her platform to promote small-mindedness.

— Kate Joy, Beaufort

Helping out a friend isn’t cheap

Here are some costs of the Iran War (so far) — are you ready?

First Week of War — $118 billion (Politico)

Daily Burn Rate — $155 to 220 million a day (Iran.war.live.com)

Munitions (First 48 Hours) – $[unknown] bBillions (USA Today)

Apart from monetary costs, millions of people have been displaced. The U.S. has lost troops and aircraft. I could go on.

Take another look at those numbers. Look again. Who do you think is going to pay for this war? You, your children and grandchildren are! Not upper-class Americans. They are getting a tax cut!

Why do we have this war? Because Trump (and Republicans) needed to help Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel defeat his decades long enemy, Iran.

There is nothing like helping a friend in need.

— Terry Gibson, Beaufort