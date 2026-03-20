Has the City stolen defeat from the jaws of victory?

By Graham Trask

In what appeared a “gift from heaven” at the March 10, 2026, Beaufort City Council meeting, the City was offered a $2,271,600 contract from Clarendon Farms, LLC, to purchase about 31 acres in the long-failed, City-owned Beaufort Commerce Park.

This money could go really far in making the City whole after it foolishly purchased the 210-acre commerce park in 2012 on the heels of the County’s abject failure to develop it.

The City’s original 2012 purchase price of $1.8 million, when added to the staggering millions that were handed to developers for infrastructure and other improvements, means the taxpayer was on the hook for well over $3 million! Therefore, one would think unloading 31 acres of this park for $2,271,600 dollars would be a slam dunk by City Council.

Well, not really, as it happens.

What wasn’t disclosed to the public at Tuesday’s meeting was an apparent side agreement whereby $1 million of this $2.2 million-plus dollars would be “given” to the Beaufort County Economic Development Corporation (BCEDC) headed by Executive Director, John O’Toole. It is alleged BCEDC would then seek approval to “give” this million dollars to a Bluffton developer to build a common spec building at the Commerce Park, thereby netting the developer millions off the city taxpayers.

When questioned by one council member about this million dollar “kick back,” O’Toole quickly cautioned against using the word “kick back” and instead described the money as an “incentive.” However, if $1 million of taxpayers’ hard-earned money “passes through” the BCEDC to this Bluffton developer, how could it be viewed any other way?

And if that wasn’t outrageous enough …

City Council is also considering giving the BCEDC control of what purports to be $600,000 of value in the form of “fill dirt” on these 31 acres. It’s alleged the BCEDC will then give this fill dirt to this same developer to defray site improvement costs (yet another “kick back”?), netting this developer even more money. Therefore, in total, the City of Beaufort is actually considering giving $1.6 million of your money to this Bluffton developer, all apparently orchestrated and facilitated by the BCEDC.

And the $1.6 million dollars in alleged “kick back” side agreements were reportedly discussed in work sessions and presumably negotiated in executive session, all attended and apparently approved by Scott Marshall, Beaufort’s city manager.

Beaufort City Council, please tell the BCEDC to remove itself from this transaction. Please direct the City Attorney, Ben Coppage, to close on the $2,271,600 purchase and sale agreement with Clarendon Farms, LLC, as well as the fill-dirt agreement in the name of the City of Beaufort. Please then take the money and allocate it toward fixing the failing Waterfront Park, not to a Bluffton developer who’s gotten “cozy” with the BCEDC.

“Stop the steal” and ensure this property sale benefits tax-paying Beaufortonians and not another developer who’s just looking for a quick buck! And the BCEDC’s reported exploitation of the City of Beaufort and its people must be stopped.

Graham B. Trask grew up in Beaufort and continues to be a resident of Beaufort. He owns a home in Beaufort’s landmark historic district. He also owns several businesses as well as residential and commercial real estate located throughout the City of Beaufort and specifically in the historic district. He adds value to almost 50 different resident business owner tenants to help them grow their enterprises. He is also the president of Protect Beaufort Foundation, Inc., and Beautiful Beaufort Open Land Trust. Contact him at Graham@grahamtrask.com.