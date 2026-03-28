Luck o’ the Irish: St. Patrick’s Day babies

Three little lucky charms made their debut appearance on St. Patrick’s Day at the Beaufort Memorial Collins Birthing Center to parents from all around the Lowcountry.

Stefahnie Sossa and Gabriel Sandi of Hilton Head Island welcomed baby boy Leo, while baby boy Edson arrived to parents Koory Menoz and Edson Contreras of Hardeeville.

Born to Beaufort’s Li and Xingzhun Chen was baby girl Mia.

Leprechaun outfits were hand-crocheted by Birthing Center staff members Victoria Mayo, RN, and Merick Murdaugh, CST.

— Photos courtesy of Charlotte Berkeley