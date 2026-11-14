Lowcountry Pride welcomes community Saturday to explore festivities

By E Achurch

The Island News

Angela Wright, co-chair of Lowcountry Pride, emphasizes that the goal of Saturday’s Lowcountry Pride Festival — and the organization as a whole — is to connect with and educate the community.

“Our goal is to continue to be part of the community,” Wright said. “To continue to educate people to see that we’re all part of the same structure.”

And outside of the festival, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Live Oaks Park in Port Royal, local engagement has continued to expand.

“We’ve grown it into more than just a yearly event.” Wright said. “We have a book club, we have monthly social events, we have a support group. We’ve really tried to become more of a community resource.”

Wright described the event as a community gathering like any other, including an array of local vendors, nonprofits, lawn games, bounce houses and more.

“I always tell people our pride event is just any other festival,” Wright said. “We just have more rainbows.”

Local food trucks Golden Sun Filipino Cuisine, Lawyer’s BBQ and Sweets, Una Jaltera and Slap!Truck all plan to sell food on site throughout the event.

The festival will feature live music from local band Groove Town Assault from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by a DJ from 2 to 5 p.m. Entertainment will also include performance art by The Gas Lantern Original Cauldron Crew beginning at 3 p.m.

Wright expressed her excitement for Saturday’s festival, encouraging attendees to explore upcoming Lowcountry Pride events and discover volunteer opportunities.

“I actually joined the board shortly after that first event,” Wright said. “I was so excited to have something like that here, and I got involved.”

For more information visit www.lowcountrypride.org.

E Achurch is a local high school student who began interning with The Island News in summer 2026.