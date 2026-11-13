St. Helena Island teen identified in fatal Dulamo Road crash

Beaufort County Coroner Debbie Youmans identified the driver as 17-year-old Samiyyah M. Moon of St. Helena Island

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

Beaufort County Coroner Debbie Youmans identified the driver who died in a Nov. 10 crash on Dulamo Road as Samiyyah M. Moon, 17, of St. Helena Island. Her obituary gives her full name as Samiyyah Myeshia Moon and says she was from the island’s Dulamo community.

The crash happened around 8:50 p.m. near Tom Fripp Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Moon was driving a 2013 Hyundai sedan north on Dulamo Road when the car went off the right side of the road and struck a tree. She was alone in the car and died at the scene.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

In a Facebook post, Moon’s mother, Tamieka Moon-Williams, thanked those who had reached out to the family and announced a celebration of life at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Bethesda Christian Fellowship on St. Helena Island.

Burial will follow at Frogmore Cemetery, according to Moon’s obituary. There will be no public viewing. Moon-Williams said in her post that the family will gather for a repast at Emory Campbell Dining Hall at Penn Center.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at dearley@theislandnews.com.