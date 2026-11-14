Cold weekend for Beaufort and Jasper counties, with a freeze warning inland

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

Beaufort and Jasper counties can expect plenty of sunshine and afternoon highs near 60 this weekend, Nov. 14–15, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston. The agency issued a freeze warning for inland Jasper County, including Ridgeland, from 1 to 9 a.m. Sunday.

A freeze warning means the weather service expects temperatures to reach 32 degrees or lower in parts of the warned area. In its Sunday warning, the agency said temperatures could drop as low as 29 degrees in the coldest spots. Forecasters said freezing temperatures can damage tender plants and crops and may harm exposed outdoor pipes. They urged residents in the warning area to protect sensitive plants before temperatures drop Saturday night.

The weather service forecasts lows in the mid-30s around Ridgeland on Saturday night, with frost developing after midnight and lingering into Sunday morning. Parts of Beaufort County and coastal Jasper County are expected to dip into the upper 30s Saturday night, while temperatures closer to the water will stay in the lower to mid-40s.

Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies Sunday, with highs around 60. Another chilly night follows, with lows in the mid-30s in inland Jasper County and the mid-40s near the coast.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at dearley@theislandnews.com.