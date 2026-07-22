July 11, 2026

Beaufort

Justine Q. Heyman, a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home in Beaufort, S.C., on July 11, 2026, with her husband and daughters by her side.

Born and raised in Yonkers, N.Y., Justine was the daughter of Dr. Frances Queally and Justine Mulligan Queally. She dedicated her adult life to her beloved husband of 58 years, Charles Heyman from Norwalk, Ohio, and to their family. She is lovingly remembered by her daughters, Kristin (Lee) Rubenstein of Newnan, Georgia, and Courtney (Mike) McNerney of Paso Robles, California; and by her cherished grandchildren, Hannah, Ezra, Mairin, Zoe, and Dennis.

Justine was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Eileen Clowry and Laurie Speight, both of Pawling, N.Y.. In addition to her family, she leaves behind many dear friends from the communities she called home, including Indianapolis, Indiana; Washington, Connecticut; and Beaufort, S.C.

A loving and dedicated wife, mother, and homemaker, Justine created a warm and welcoming home wherever life took her. An accomplished artist, she filled every room with beauty and creativity. Her warmth, grace, and unmistakable sense of style will be remembered by all who knew her. Nothing brought her greater joy than spending time with her grandchildren, who were the light of her life.

A Celebration of Life will be held this fall, when family and friends will gather on the beach where Justine spent so many happy days.

Her family is deeply grateful for the compassionate care provided by the wonderful staff of Agape Hospice, whose kindness and support brought comfort during her final days.

Justine lived a life of generosity and love. In keeping with her spirit, those who wish to honor her memory are invited to make a donation to the charity of their choice.

Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.