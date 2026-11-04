Anniversary announcement: Hornes celebrate 1st

Renee and Artrell Horne of Beaufort celebrated their first wedding anniversary with a sushi dinner at Rock Springs Farm, the Lady’s Island estate where they were married. The dinner was prepared by chef Justin Patton, who also catered their wedding celebration.

The Hornes were married Nov. 1, 2025, with the Rev. Stephen Brown of Central Baptist Church of Beaufort officiating. Nila Barret served as matron of honor and Kenneth Chrome as best man.

The couple, both Beaufort natives, were introduced by mutual friend Kristen Masters, who also served as a bridesmaid.

Mrs. Horne is the former Renee O’Quinn, daughter of Robert Duncan O’Quinn III and Carol O’Quinn of Beaufort. She has worked in hospice and health care for nine years.