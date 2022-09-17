Home searched by police destroyed by fire within hours

By Tony Kukulich

A home that was searched by police Thursday morning, Sept. 15, was gutted by fire Thursday night.

According to a spokesperson for the Burton Fire District, the origin of the fire was characterized as suspicious, and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating the incident.

The BCSO Violent Crimes Task Force began investigating the distribution of illegal narcotics and violence at a residence on the 400 block of Broad River Boulevard in June. A search warrant was executed at the property on Thursday by members of the Violent Crimes Task with the assistance of a number of other law enforcement agencies.

During a search of the home, six weapons were seized, four of which were reported stolen. Investigators also found cocaine, methamphetamine, ecstasy, marijuana and prescription pills. The search resulted in the arrest of four individuals on a variety of charges.

Thursday night, the Burton Fire District and other agencies responded to a structure fire on Broad River Boulevard.

The BCSO confirmed that the address of the fire was the same address that was searched earlier in the day.

The single-wide mobile home on the 400 block of Broad River Boulevard was fully involved when firefighters arrived just after 8 p.m., and flames spread to a vehicle parked nearby. Firefighters were able to quickly get the structure fire under control. However, flames penetrated the vehicle’s fuel tank causing the fire to repeatedly flare up, creating a challenge for firefighters.

No one was home when the fire broke out, said a spokesperson for the Burton Fire District in a press release, and no injuries resulted from the fire.

Both the home and vehicle were destroyed by the fire.

The following individuals were arrested as a result of the search warrant:

– Aaron Hagood, 37, of Burton was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Manufacturing Crack Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, Simple Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Cocaine.

– Pierre Bryant Sr., 61, of Burton was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Manufacturing Crack Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, Possession of Cocaine and Conspiracy to Distribute Schedule I-III Drugs.

– Pierre Bryant Jr., 40, of Burton was charged with Manufacturing Crack Cocaine and Possession of Cocaine.

– Ashley Crumley, 39, of Lady’s Island was charged with Manufacturing Crack Cocaine and Possession of Cocaine.

