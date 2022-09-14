Police seek leads after man gunned down on St. Helena Island

From staff reports
Police have not yet identified a suspect in a shooting that left a man dead on St. Helena Island
Tuesday night, Sept. 13.
The victim has been identified by Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office as 38-year-old Anthwon Washington.
Deputies responded to the report of a gunshot victim near Seaside Road and Ginsing Lane at
approximately 8:45 p.m. Washington was located and transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital
with life-threatening injuries resulting from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is encouraged to contact Sergeant Kline at 843-
255-3430. Witnesses can also contact Non-Emergency Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crime
Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for a possible
reward.