All pets at Hilton Head Humane’s Hilton Head Campus at 10 Humane Way have their shots and are spayed or neutered. Call 843-681-8686 or email adoptions@hhhumane.org. Reacher

Meet Reacher, a 3½-year-old Shepherd/Husky mix with an 87-pound heart of gold. This smart, eager boy is ready for hikes, long walks and yard games, then happily trades adventure for cuddles. Could your home be the next stop on his journey? He’s ready! Oliver

Say hello to Oliver, a 1-year-old Lab mix with 74 pounds of charm and goofy fun. He loves everyone he meets and brings plenty of laughs, wagging tails and affection wherever he goes. If your days could use more joy, Oliver is ready to deliver! Come meet him! Cary Grant

Meet Cary Grant, a 6-month-old Lab mix weighing 35 pounds and still growing! This energetic pup loves playtime and adventure, but his biggest wish is a family to shower with affection and puppy kisses. Could you be his leading role? His fans are waiting!

Hermione

Say hello to Hermione, a 2-year-old tuxedo girl weighing just 7 pounds, with a personality fit for a castle! Her bright green eyes, playful spirit and outgoing charm make every day an adventure. Ready for a tiny spellbinding companion? She’s pure magic! Verspertilio

Meet Verspertilio, a sweet 4-year-old brown tabby who has plenty to say and even more love to give. He knows the comforts of home and is ready for cozy naps, familiar routines and a family of his own. Could you be his happily-ever-after? He’s waiting! Button

Say hello to Button, a handsome 4-month-old black-and-white kitten who may be shy at first. With patience, gentle encouragement, treats and toys, his confidence will bloom. Give this little guy time to feel safe, and you may gain a loving companion for life.