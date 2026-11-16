County Council unanimously accepted Moore’s resignation and severance and appointed Nichole Woods as interim administrator

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

BEAUFORT – Michael Moore resigned as Beaufort County administrator effective immediately, according to a release from Beaufort County, after more than two years overseeing the county’s day-to-day operations. Nicole Wood took over as interim administrator on Monday, Nov. 16.

“I am grateful for the trust County Council has placed in me as Interim County Administrator,” said Mrs. Wood. “My time with Beaufort County has shown me that we have an incredible staff, and I will be relying heavily on their talents and dedication in the days ahead. This organization is extraordinary, and I look forward to continuing to work with our staff and County Council.”

Interim Beaufort County Administrator Nicole Wood

Woods was appointed to the position of Deputy County Administrator on Dec. 1, 2025, after previously working as Assistant County Administrator with Greenville County, S.C.

Beaufort County Council voted unanimously on both measures at a special meeting Monday after returning from a closed session. Councilman Logan Cunningham moved to accept Moore’s resignation and severance, and Councilman Joseph Passiment moved to appoint Wood, effective that day.

“I want to thank Michael for his service to Beaufort County and for the leadership he has provided during his time as County Administrator,” expressed Beaufort County Council Chair Alice Howard. “While I am sorry to see him step away from his role, we understand and respect his decision. We are grateful for his work in Beaufort County and wish him the very best.”

Moore took office July 1, 2024, after the council unanimously selected him following a national search. He previously served as an assistant county manager in York County, South Carolina, where he oversaw public works, parks, engineering and capital projects.

This story will be updated as more information comes available.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.