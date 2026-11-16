By Shellie Murdaugh

The Island News

A Hilton Head man died after being struck by a sports utility vehicle Thursday, Nov. 12, on private property in Hardeeville, officials said.

Gabriel Elias, 30, was involved in an accident at his workplace and was transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center where he later died due to his injuries, Jasper County Coroner Jeremiah Vaigneur said Sunday, Nov. 15.

The accident happened at 2:20 p.m. on private property around the 4900 block of Independence Boulevard and involved a 2023 Lincoln SUV and a pedestrian, SCHP Cpl. Nick Pye said Friday, Nov. 13.

Pye, when contacted by The Island News on Monday, Nov. 16, gave the exact address as to where the fatality happened as 4920 Independence Boulevard in Hardeeville. The business at the provided address is OC Welch Ford.

Pye said the SUV had been traveling north on private property, which was later identified by its address as OC Welch, when the SUV struck a pedestrian which had been standing on private property. The driver of the SUV was not injured in the accident, Pye said.

The accident remains under investigation by the SCHP.

Shellie Murdaugh, who joined The Island News in October 2026, formerly worked as a reporter for The Jasper County Sun Times and Bluffton Today. She also worked for newspapers in Hampton and Colleton counties in South Carolina and in North Carolina at The Richmond County Daily Journal. She can be reached at smurdaugh@theislandnews.com.