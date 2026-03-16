‘Eudaimonic well-being’ — the impact of art in healthcare

Special to The Island News

Viewing artwork isn’t just for galleries or museums – the act of interacting with visual art can play a critical role in helping us heal in healthcare settings, too.

In 2025, The Journal of Positive Psychology published a review citing that the simple act of looking at visual art can significantly enhance well-being – in particular, “eudaimonic well-being,” which is a person’s sense of meaning, personal growth and purpose.

So, how does this help us heal?

Ties between mental and physical health have long been studied, and hospitals and healthcare systems have been putting those ties into practice by incorporating visual art into patient – and staff – spaces.

At Beaufort Memorial Hospital, artwork depicting the beauty of the Lowcountry – think glossy, calming photographs of soft skies, palm trees, boats and the picturesque marsh – can be found in hallways, waiting rooms and even areas predominantly populated by hospital staff.

Why? Art’s healing, calming power.

What do the studies show?

Research reveals that improving the eudaimonic well-being of patients can play a role in their overall healing. This research shows that incorporating art into hospital and healthcare environments can reduce patient and staff stress and anxiety, support recovery, improve communication and strengthen human connection within the facility.

Publications from sources such as The King’s Fund, a UK-based health and social care think tank, found that integrating art into high-stress areas such as emergency rooms reduced patient aggression toward staff and improved staff recruitment and retention.

Other research, such as a 2025 study titled, “The effects of viewing visual artwork on patients, staff and visitors in healthcare settings,” highlighted that especially for pediatric patients and elderly patients – particularly those experiencing memory loss – incorporating art in healing spaces creates a warm, welcoming environment that contributes positively to the healing process.

Incorporating arts at Beaufort Memorial

With Lowcountry-centric visual art pieces softening the walls of Beaufort Memorial Hospital and its outpatient practices and clinics, the health system is working to further incorporate the effects of healing arts into its facilities.

The nonprofit community health system is partnering with EMROSE Projects, a creative placemaking and arts consulting organization led by Bluffton’s Maria Hooper to guide its “Heart of Healing” program. This program will showcase local art on Community Art Walls throughout the new, under-construction Beaufort Memorial Bluffton Community Hospital.

Like the artwork incorporated in the Beaufort hospital, these walls will be in clinical and transitional spaces like hallways, staff breakrooms and waiting rooms.

The goal of the project is to further the impact of healing art not just on patients in Beaufort, but in Bluffton at the new facility, too.

“We know that studies show that art can have a restorative effect, not just on Beaufort Memorial patients, but staff and visitors as well,” said Kim Yawn, Beaufort Memorial Foundation Chief Development Officer. “Artwork incorporated in this program will help create a healing space that brings relief from stress and anxiety and build an environment that continues to foster connection and recovery.”

From now until March 31, the Foundation is accepting submissions from Lowcountry artists aged 18 and older. Artists can submit up to three existing pieces for consideration, inspired by the restorative properties of nature, local history, human connection or nondenominational spiritual or meditative imagery.

Additional guidelines can be found at BeaufortMemorial.org/Heart-Healing.