Electric turns: Local women compete in St. Helena’s first professional rodeo event

By Luke Frazier

The Island News Barrel racer Anna Johnson poses on her horse Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, during the inaugural St. Helena Low Country Pro Rodeo at Dempsey Farms on St. Helena Island. Amber Hewitt/The Island News

Women’s barrel racing became a competitive sport in 1948, when what is now called the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association was formed. That means 33-year-old Anna Johnson of Beaufort, who got her first barrel racing horse at 13, has been part of the sport for a quarter of its existence.

She also said she has no memories of childhood that do not include riding horses.

Saturday night at Dempsey Farms on St. Helena Island, Johnson was one of three local women who took part in the barrel races on the second night of the first professional rodeo event on the island. Based on the screams and cheers from the local crowd, she won before she even finished the race.

Anna rode her horse Mistaken for a Maserati, who goes by Misty, a 3-year-old filly participating in only her third rodeo. Anna is smitten with her equestrienne partner.

“I love her. She’s young, she likes to go fast, she’s electric,” Anna beamed. “I’m pretty sure she’d run to Edisto across the St. Helena Sound if I told her to, she’s got a motor.”

Anna said she met Misty in Texas. She’s a realtor and had just sold a house here in Beaufort and it seems the flush feeling after the transaction translated into a new barrel racing horse.

“I was not planning on buying a horse,” she admitted, “I went there to visit a friend.” Instead she connected with Misty, who bucked her off the first time Anna rode her. Clearly that didn’t interfere with building a strong bond afterward.

“My entire life operates around my horses,” Anna said, “I’ve got a few at the house and I try to ride every day.”

The riding takes place after her workdays spent as an extroverted realtor, Anna said the connection she feels with her horses when she rides is special and helps her to unwind.

Anna points out that it’s a whole different kind of riding when it comes to a rodeo competition.

“You’re running in from a dark alleyway into bright lights, [your horse’s] eyes have to adjust, there’s bucking bulls and broncos [in pens] on either side,” Anna stated, “so your horse is running past into the arena and into a loud crowd. It’s electric, it’s so fun.”

Another major difference between rodeo races and more standard equestrian speed events is the fact that the horse and rider do not get a chance to check out the actual course before racing in at full speed. That’s where the importance of human and animal communication comes in.

“You have to be able to read them, and they have to be able to read you, Anna insisted. “The event that we compete in is not slow, you’re going as fast as you possibly can, your reaction and timing is everything.”

To a casual observer that high-octane start is quite stirring. The emcee announces the rider’s name, a signal is somehow exchanged, and the next thing you know the hidden horse and rider burst into view like a thousand-pound lightening bolt. Then it’s sharp turns around three triangulated barrels, flying hooves and dirt, crouching riders intent on the finish line and screaming fans. On a good run it’s all over in about 14 seconds. Seventeen-year-old Aubrey Kersey prepares her horse for the barrel run Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, during the inaugural St. Helena Low Country Pro Rodeo at Dempsey Farms on St. Helena Island. Amber Hewitt/The Island News

Another local rider that competed was Aubrey Kersey, who just turned 17. She has been riding since she was 4 years old and has competed since she was 10. She grew up in Beaufort but now lives in Walterboro, partly because there is more room for horses, a central part of her young life. She is also home-schooled so she can more easily compete. She is clear about the value of involvement in barrel racing.

“I kind of like having the adrenaline of it when you go and run, but I also like just being around the good type of people you know,” Aubrey says. “I’ve been exposed to so many great people throughout this sport.”

Aubrey includes Anna Johnson among those great people and credits her for support and encouragement. She said there are so many things about the sport she appreciates.

“I think personally the coolest thing, other than winning, because winning is always cool,” she says with a laugh, “Is going all around the east coast between North Carolina, Georgia, [just] all around…seeing and experiencing everything.”

Aubrey, who plans to be a radiologist because she likes looking at bones, said she has learned patience and how communicating with horses leads to a special bond.

For this rodeo Aubrey was riding Kool Lusty Cat, who goes by T-Rex, an “old man” of 22 who might be retiring after this year. Aubrey declares this impressive beast her best friend and favorite.

Watching them interact together before the race confirms this.

Aubrey also liked the location of this rodeo.

“I’m excited to be able to run in a place that I grew up in,” Aubrey says, “I have photos when I was little picking strawberries [at Dempsey Farms], so I definitely think it is cool.”

Coincidently, Anna Johnson also recalls visiting Dempsey Farms as a little girl herself. While neither Anna or Aubrey won the race Saturday, they both turned in good times, didn’t knock over any barrels, and enjoyed ecstatic cheering from friends, family and the hometown crowd.

For Anna Johnson, the fact that she can take part in a local rodeo doing what she loves just adds to the gratitude she feels for a life filled with horses and all that entails. She said the equestrian life has opened many personal and professional doors, provided international travel opportunities and built lasting relationships. This leads Anna to offer encouragement to young girls who may have horse riding dreams.

“If a little girl is interested in doing it,” Anna says, “the world is her oyster.”

Luke Frazier is a writer and award winning media producer who moved to the Lowcountry in 2024. He runs NOW Communications and can be reached at nowandfuturecomms@gmail.com.