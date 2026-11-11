Beaufort man arrested for selling fake IDs at Clemson

Beaufort High graduate faces 14 charges of forgery

By Mike McCombs

The Island News

A recent Beaufort High School graduate has been charged with 14 counts of forgery in Pickens County.

On Wednesday, Nov. 4, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged James Patrick Thomas Jr., 19, of Beaufort, with 14 counts of Forgery – No Dollar Amount Involved.

The Clemson Police Department requested the SLED investigation after an Oct. 23 traffic stop which resulted in Thomas’ arrest.

The arrest warrants – 14 of them – were secured and served by SLED Alcohol/Vice Services officer Matthew W. Walker on Nov. 4.

In the affidavit, Walker stated “That on October 23, 2026, in the county of Pickens, one James Patrcik (sp) Thomas Jr did admit to the cause/procuring of forged, fake driver’s licenses to distribute to underage individuals. The defendant admitted the he purchased and received no less than (4) four forged/fake documents since December 2025. Each package was for a minimum of (10) ten separate individuals and they received (2) two duplicate faked licenses each, for a total of a minimum of (20) twenty fake driver’s licenses per package received. The defendant admitted to receiving separate funds for the licenses to purchase and assist in the forging and counterfeiting of the fake driver’s license. Probable cause based upon: 1) SLED report 2026-06873. 2) Seized forged South Carolina driver’s license [redacted].”

The arrest warrants were signed by Pickens County Magistrate Brian Edward Swafford.

Thomas Jr. was booked into the Pickens County Detention Center on Nov. 4 and released on a $42,000 personal recognizance bond – $3,000 for each charge – the same day.

The case will be prosecuted by the 13th Circuit Court Solicitor’s Office. Thomas’ first appearance is set for 8:30 a.m., on Jan. 14, 2027.

On Friday, Oct. 23, Thomas was stopped by City of Clemson Police for Disregarding a Stop Sign, which carries a fine of $232.50. He was also charged with another traffic offense – Alteration of License, Sale of Fictitious License – which also carries a fine of $232.50, as well as a criminal charge of Open Container of Beer or Wine in a Motor Vehicle, which carries a fine of $257.50.

Thomas was released after posting a personal recognizance bond in the amount of the total of the potential fines.

Thomas is a freshman in Clemson University’s College of Agriculture, Forestry and Life Sciences.

Mike McCombs is the Editor of The Island News and can be reached at TheIslandNews@gmail.com.