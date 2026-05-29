Dudas selected as USCB Provost

Staff reports

Kim Dudas, Ph.D., has been selected as the University of South Carolina Beaufort’s Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Provost.

Dudas has two decades of experience in higher education, including nine years at USCB. She currently serves as Interim Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Provost, a role she assumed in July 2025, following her service as Assistant Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs.

“I am confident that Dr. Dudas will provide strong, steady leadership for Academic Affairs and will continue to build on the progress we have made in support of our students, faculty, and staff,” Chancellor Al M. Panu said in a media release.

Dudas’ academic background is in nursing and the health sciences, and her career has included teaching, research, and leadership. She has taught courses in nursing and in the University 101 first-year experience program and was named USCB Professor of the Year in 2021. Her research and scholarly publications have focused on nursing education and learning within health sciences programs.

Dudas has been instrumental in securing external funding for academic and student success initiatives at USCB, including a $3.8 million federal HRSA grant that supports Nursing workforce development and student success.

Throughout her career, she has strengthened academic programs, supported accreditation, and used data-informed strategies to improve student retention and faculty success. At USCB, she has collaborated across the university to enhance academic quality, streamline processes, emphasize experiential learning and align programs with regional workforce needs.

Prior to coming to USCB, Dudas served as Associate Dean (Interim) of the College of Professional Studies and Chair of the Nursing Department at New Jersey City University. She earned a Doctorate in Nursing from Nova Southeastern University, a Master’s in Nursing from Rutgers University and Bachelor’s in Nursing from East Stroudsburg University.