Jan. 28, 1933 — Aug. 31, 2026

Arlington, Va.

Dr. Clifford Eugene Keith, RPh, 93, passed away on Monday, Aug. 31, 2026 after a long illness at Vitality Living of Arlington in Arlington, Va. Cliff, as he was known, was born Jan. 28, 1933 to the late Cecil F. Keith and Ruth Louise Mayes. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son Perry Houston Keith, and previous wives Marion Greene Keith and Alice Varn Cinader, as well as multiple siblings.

He is survived by his wife, Ellen A. Keith and her children, LouAnne Glaccum, Lance Vickery, Dayle Vickery, and Karen Vickery. He is also survived by his sons from his previous marriages, William Keith, Varn Keith, and Kenneth Keith as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Cliff was a veteran, having served in the United States Air Force prior to his training at the University of Tennessee, where he became a pharmacist. He worked at Freels Drugs in the late 1950’s in Kingsport, Tenn., before moving to Beaufort, S.C., in 1962. He retired there after more than 30 years service to the doctors and patients of the Lowcountry at Luthers Pharmacy and CVS drug stores.

“Doctor Keith” was well known in the community and was a “good old fashioned Pharmacist” who knew his patients and was always there to meet their needs and advise them on their prescriptions. Never one to ignore a phone call, even in the middle of the night, he would respond immediately to a physician or patient who was in need of a critical medication needing to be filled.

Cliff was also a long-term and loyal member of the Beaufort Kennel Club, helping organize many shows over the years as well as showing his own champion Yorkshire Terriers.

The family would like to recognize the staff at Vitality Living of Arlington, the caregivers at A Great Home Care, Arlington, as well as Goodwin Hospice of Arlington for the great care and support of Cliff in his final days.

A private internment will occur at a later date and memorials may be made to Saint Peters Catholic Church, 70 Lady’s Island Drive, Beaufort, SC 29907.