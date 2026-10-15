Dolphins down, not out: Woodland hands Battery Creek first loss

Woodland’s Dorian Britt, center, sheds some laundry as Battery Creek’s Eddie Hayward tries to pull him down during the fourth quarter Friday, Oct. 9, at Dolphins Stadium. Moving in from the left to assist is Jordan Washington. The Dolphins’ six-game winning streak was ended as the visiting Wolverines came away with a 24-14 win. Bob Sofaly/The Island News

By Justin Jarrett

LowcoSports.com

The streak is over, but the season is not.

Battery Creek’s historic six-game winning streak to open the season ended Friday night, Oct. 9, 2026, as Jervaze Salley threw two touchdown passes and added a rushing score to lead visiting Woodland to a 24-14 win in a key Region 5-2A matchup.

Battery Creek battled Woodland through a defensive struggle, but a pair of costly turnovers and a late third-quarter touchdown helped the Wolverines pull away. The Dolphins’ first loss spoiled a big night from Elijah Frazier, who racked up 125 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in a losing effort.

The Dolphins answered Woodland’s opening-drive touchdown with a big play of their own, as Nate Freeman connected with Frazier for a 38-yard touchdown pass with 3:33 left in the first quarter. Frazier slipped behind the defense, and Freeman delivered a deep strike to even the score at 7.

Both defenses settled in from there, trading stops in a game that remained tied until Woodland kicked a field goal on the final play of the first half to take a 10-7 lead into the break.

Battery Creek had opportunities to swing the momentum, but the Dolphins couldn’t capitalize after their second interception of the night, and Salley responded by finding Jhalin Herring along the left sideline. Herring broke free from defenders near the 45-yard line and raced to the end zone for a 44-yard touchdown that extended Woodland’s lead to 17-7. Battery Creek’s Caiden Bellinger puts a big hit on Woodland’s receiver Majai Wolfe at the end zone during the final minutes of their game Friday, Oct. 9, at Dolphins Stadium. However, the referee ruled that Wolfe was interfered with and Bellinger, despite stopping the touchdown was assigned a 15-yard personal foul. Battery Creek’s six-game winning streak was ended as the Wolverines came away with a 24-14 win. Bob Sofaly/The Island News

The Dolphins’ next promising possession ended with a costly takeaway, as Chandler Fogle intercepted a pass and returned it deep into Battery Creek territory. Woodland needed just one play to capitalize, with Salley scoring on a 14-yard run to open the fourth quarter and push the lead to 24-7.

Battery Creek refused to go quietly. Frazier broke loose for an 18-yard touchdown run to give the Dolphins a chance to climb back into the game, but Javion Hall intercepted a pass on Battery Creek’s final possession to seal the Wolverines’ victory.

Michael Williams provided a bright spot for the Dolphins on both sides of the ball. He caught three passes for 94 yards and added 51 yards on three rushing attempts, and he recorded an interception on defense and broke up a pass to prevent a potential touchdown.

The Dolphins’ ground game faced a difficult challenge against a Woodland defense anchored by Koby Doctor. Eddie Heyward, Battery Creek’s leading rusher, was held to 21 yards on nine carries as the Wolverines consistently limited the Dolphins’ ability to establish the run between the tackles. Battery Creek’s Michael Williams intercepts the ball as Woodland receiver Majai Wolfe can only watch during the third quarter Friday, Oct. 9, at Dolphins Stadium. The visiting Wolverines would have the final say and ended the Dolphins’ six-game winning streak 24-14. Bob Sofaly/The Island News

The Dolphins (6-1, 1-1) are still in play for a region championship, but the margins are razor-thin now. If Battery Creek wins its final three games — at home against Timberland on Friday, at Lake Marion on Oct. 23, and back in Burton for a showdown with Philip Simmons on Oct. 30 — the Dolphins can do no worse than a tie for first.