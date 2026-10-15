Shifting Sands: USCB Center for the Arts announces Call for Artists

Special to The Island News

The USCB Center for the Arts, in collaboration with the Pritchards Island Research Symposium, invites artists to participate in an upcoming exhibition titled “Shifting Sands: The Art and Evolution of Pritchards Island.”

This unique initiative invites regional artists to contribute to USCB’s ongoing stewardship of Pritchards Island and its surrounding marine ecosystems.

Selected artists will be invited to a half-day guided boat trip and field day on Pritchards Island in late October. This excursion will serve as the primary inspiration for creators as they develop original artworks. The resulting exhibition will be on display from March 16 through April 22, 2027 with an opening reception on March 19.

Submission Guidelines

Interested artists must submit their application via email by Oct. 16 to Bonnie Hargrove, Director for the USCB Center for the Arts, at bhargrov@uscb.edu.

Submissions must include the following materials:

Work Samples: 3 to 5 high-resolution digital images of recent work (minimum 300 DPI).

3 to 5 high-resolution digital images of recent work (minimum 300 DPI). Professional CV: A current curriculum vitae detailing artistic background and exhibition history.

A current curriculum vitae detailing artistic background and exhibition history. Biography & Artist Statement: A brief bio and a statement reflecting the artist’s interest in the project.

A brief bio and a statement reflecting the artist’s interest in the project. Digital Links: Links to the artist’s professional website or relevant social media portfolios.

Please Note: All exhibited work must be for sale. Artists may exhibit up to four Pritchards-inspired artworks. The Center for the Arts/Pritchards Island Research Foundation will retain a 30 percent commission on sales with the exception of one artwork which jurors will select as a contribution to the inaugural Pritchards Island Research Fund Benefit Art Auction. At the auction, 60 percent of proceeds from the sale of art work will be donated to the fund, with 40 percent going to the artist. Minimum bids will be set in collaboration between the artist and the Center for the Arts.

About the project

Pritchards Island remains one of the region’s last undisturbed and undeveloped barrier islands, serving as a living laboratory for coastal erosion, marine biology, and climate science.

Through “Shifting Sands,” the USCB Center for the Arts and the Pritchards Island Research Symposium aim to bridge the gap between science and art, using visual storytelling to raise awareness about the fragile beauty and continuous evolution of South Carolina’s coastal ecosystems.

For more information about the exhibition or submission process, contact Bonnie Hargrove at bhargrov@uscb.edu.