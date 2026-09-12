Could a cortisol detox be for you? 

Adopting healthy habits may lower levels of “stress” hormone

Special to The Island News

Throughout your day, it may feel like stress is unavoidable. Maybe it’s a packed weekend schedule, or an upcoming presentation at work, or even just the never-ending wave of daily responsibilities.

This persistent stress has led to “cortisol detoxes” trending online to support wellness and lower levels of this “stress” hormone.

Before you stock up on supplements or start a cleanse, understanding what cortisol is and the role it plays in your body can help determine if a detox may be right for you.

Cortisol is produced by the adrenal glands, small glands on top of your kidneys. The pituitary gland plays a crucial role by releasing adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH), which stimulates cortisol production. This hormone helps convert food into energy, reduces inflammation and maintains healthy blood pressure and blood sugar levels.

“Cortisol isn’t a toxin you need to get rid of,” says Dr. Sreshtha Singh, who sees patients at Beaufort Memorial Palmetto Medical Group in Bluffton. “That said, a cortisol detox aims to lower stress by reducing cortisol levels and can help you live a healthier, less stressful life.”

A “cortisol detox” isn’t a prescribed medical treatment. Instead, it refers to the idea that adopting certain healthy habits can help decrease overall cortisol levels and, in turn, lower stress. Examples of these habits include:

Limiting caffeine and screen time

Getting more sleep

Eating a balanced diet

Practicing meditation

Symptoms of high cortisol

Your body needs cortisol to function, but you can have too much of a good thing. If you maintain high cortisol levels over a long period, you may develop Cushing’s syndrome. This rare condition can cause a variety of unwanted symptoms. Some of these include:

Fat stores at the base of the neck

Rounded face

Stretch marks on the abdomen, breasts and other areas

Weakened muscles

Weight gain for no known cause

Cushing’s syndrome can significantly increase the risk of serious health issues, such as high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes and heart attack.

A cortisol test is required to measure your cortisol levels. This simple test requires a bit of urine, saliva or blood. A laboratory expert then reviews your sample to check how much cortisol is in your body.

“Cortisol levels are constantly changing throughout the day, following a natural rhythm known as the cortisol curve,” says Dr. Singh. “Your body typically produces more cortisol in the morning, which gradually declines as the day progresses, reaching its lowest levels at night before bed. Therefore, you shouldn’t put too much stock in a single cortisol reading.”

Habits that may help

Though you can’t rid your body of all cortisol, you can take steps to keep your levels in check without a cortisol detox. It starts with healthy lifestyle habits.

Eat anti-inflammatory foods — Eat fruits, vegetables and other whole foods. At the same time, avoid processed foods.

Learn deep breathing exercises — Taking controlled, deep breaths or practicing meditation is a powerful tool.

Limit caffeine — Research indicates that caffeine may increase cortisol. Over time, this may negatively affect your immune system’s response.

Practice good sleep hygiene — Prioritizing sleep is a natural way to work toward cortisol detox.

If you’re committed to lowering your body’s stores of cortisol, keep the right foods in your pantry. Good options include foods with the following:

Magnesium — Spinach, almonds, pumpkin seeds, quinoa

Omega-3 fatty acids — Salmon, trout, mackerel, sardines, chia seeds, walnuts

Protein — Chicken breast, lean beef, legumes, Greek yogurt, lentils

Vitamin B — Beef liver, milk and yogurt, brown rice, eggs

To date, many questions remain about the effects of a cortisol detox and reduced stress. That said, there’s a known connection between stress and cardiovascular health problems. High cortisol can increase your risk for high blood pressure, heart attack and stroke.

“Researchers have yet to find a definitive treatment for high cortisol,” Dr. Singh says. “While there are no proven over-the-counter treatments for high or low cortisol, the best approach is to fire on all fronts—reduce stress, eat healthy fats, exercise regularly, manage chronic diseases and make other good choices.”