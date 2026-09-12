Beaufort Memorial expands primary care services with family medicine physician 

Special to The Island News

The largest primary care network in Beaufort County continues to grow: Beaufort Memorial has welcomed a board-certified family medicine physician to its team at Lowcountry Medical Group in Beaufort.

Dr. Taylor Addison provides comprehensive primary care services for adolescent and adult patients at Lowcountry Medical Group Primary Care. He specializes in preventive medicine, whole-person wellness and developing trust- and communication-focused partnerships with patients while helping them navigate acute and chronic conditions such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Dr. Addison’s journey into the healthcare field was not a traditional one; initially pursuing a career in business while earning his undergraduate degree at The Citadel, he traveled to Uganda as part of a medical mission trip and has been hooked on patient care ever since.

Inspired by the impact that primary care physicians can have on their communities, he shifted his career focus from business to healthcare before earning his medical degree from the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) in Charleston.

“I want to build lasting relationships with my patients and tailor their healthcare to their unique needs and lifestyles,” Dr. Addison said. “Together, we will make thoughtful decisions that help my patients achieve their health goals.”

Dr. Addison is an avid traveler and Clemson football fan. He and his wife Maiben – and their two-month-old daughter Susan – enjoy boating, cooking and exploring their new Lowcountry home.

Lowcountry Medical Group Primary Care offers comprehensive outpatient medical services with a focus on wellness, preventive care and management. On-site imaging and laboratory services are available. Dr. Addison joins board-certified physicians Drs. Nicholas P. Dardes, Carl Derrick, Emi Rendon Pope, Joseph DiMaria and Craig Floyd, along with physician assistants Nikki Newman and James Varner and nurse practitioners Veronica Smalheiser, Jennifer Martin and Erin R. Scott.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Addison or another provider, call 843-770-0404.