Coastal Discovery Museum hosting annual Beaufort County High School Regional Art Exhibition

Staff reports

The Coastal Discovery Museum, a Smithsonian Affiliate, will showcase the talents of Beaufort County’s young artists in a new juried exhibition featuring high school student artwork. The exhibition will be on view in the museum’s main gallery from through May 5.

The public is invited to an opening reception on Thursday, April 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. The awards presentation begins at 6 p.m. Admission to the museum is free.

The fifth annual Beaufort County High School Regional Art Exhibition presents more than 100 works by high school students from public and private schools, including Beaufort High School, Bluffton High School, Bridges Preparatory School, Cross Schools, Hilton Head Island High School, Hilton Head Preparatory School, May River High School, and Heritage Academy.

“Walking through the exhibition, you see how our high school students are experimenting and expressing themselves through art,” said Elizabeth Greenberg, Director of Exhibitions. “Across painting, photography, ceramics, mixed media, and digital art, it’s a reflection of the value of arts education to inspire creativity and innovation.”

Elliot Pearson, a 9th-grader at Hilton Head Island High School, designed the postcard image for this year’s exhibition.

The juror for this year’s competition is Jessie Peterson Tarazi, a contemporary painter from Hilton Head Island, and alumna of the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities. She earned her MFA from the New York Academy of Art and has studied with leading contemporary painters including Jenny Saville and Vincent Desiderio.

“As someone who was raised in this community and has built a career as a professional artist, it’s especially meaningful to see the museum’s continued commitment to supporting emerging talent,” said Tarazi. “The students demonstrated an impressive level of creativity, technical skill, and individuality — the depth of talent on display is truly inspiring.”

The Coastal Discovery Museum, located at 70 Honey Horn Drive on Hilton Head Island, is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The museum and grounds will be closed April 18, and 19.