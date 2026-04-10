Beaufort High girls dominate Beaufort Track Classic

LowcoSports.com

Beaufort High School’s girls track and field team continued its dominant season with another team title Saturday, running away from the competition at the 21st annual Beaufort Track Classic.

Beaufort’s girls claimed gold in six events and racked up 176 points to easily outpace runner-up May River (115), while the Sharks won the boys title by a wide margin over second-place Hilton Head.

The Eagles cleaned up in the field events, as Dejah Singleton won the high jump, eighth-grader Ahmyna Belk edged teammate Zion Patrick in the triple jump, freshman Tania Smalls took the discus, Kimoralee Milton claimed the shot put, and Amir Harrison won the javelin as the Eagles swept the podium. Eighth-grader Lakrah Lynard also blazed to gold in the 100-meter dash.

Beaufort’s boys finished fourth and won the 4×400 relay, while Andre Ellison claimed gold in the discus. Battery Creek’s Isaac Smalls won the triple jump.

The Whale Branch girls also had a strong showing, finishing fifth in the team standings and claiming gold in the 4×100 relay.

2026 Beaufort Track Classic

Girls

Beaufort 176, May River 115, Hilton Head Island 106, Bluffton 94.5, Whale Branch 71, Social Circle 58, Blackville-Hilda 39.5, Windsor Forest 12, Battery Creek 6

Boys

May River 167.5, Hilton Head Island 103, Social Circle 87, Beaufort 75, Windsor Forest 61, Bluffton 50, Battery Creek 49, Blackville-Hilda 43.5, Whale Branch 28