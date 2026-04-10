Sports notebook: JPII baseball will play for region crown

By Justin Jarrett

LowcoSports.com

Only one team stands between the John Paul II baseball team and a region championship — but it happens to be the two-time defending state champions.

The Golden Warriors continued their outstanding season last week, sweeping a home-and-home series from region rival Laurence Manning Academy to set up a Saturday afternoon showdown with perennial power Hilton Head Christian Academy.

An impressive pitching staff has carried JPII to a 10-3 record, as Stewart Misko has emerged as the ace, posting a 0.66 ERA and holding opponents to a .160 batting average. With a team ERA of 1.48, the Golden Warriors haven’t always needed a lot out of their offense, but the bats are producing nonetheless. Zachary Moulton and Landen Davis have been the biggest producers in the lineup, combining for 11 extra-base hits.

The degree of difficulty steps up at 4 p.m. Saturday at HHCA. The Eagles were 17-1 and had posted four straight shutouts heading into Tuesday’s game at Northside Christian. The Golden Warriors will likely have to face freshman left-hander Colt Spargur, who has posted a 0.72 ERA in 29 innings, and their pitching staff will have to contend with a dangerous lineup. Georgia Southern commit Slaide Burd has smacked eight home runs among his 18 extra-base hits, and catcher Roman Colella has added five doubles and three homers.

The teams meet a second time to end the regular season on April 23 at John Paul II.

Bucs enjoying breakthrough season

Bridges Prep’s fledgling baseball program has arrived this spring, taking a 13-2 record into Tuesday’s Region 5-2A matchup at Hampton County.

The Bucs have won six straight since a heartbreaking 2-1 loss to region rival Barnwell, and they’ve done so in dominant fashion, outscoring their opponents 82-8 over that stretch, including four mercy-rule wins in region play.

Bridges Prep can wrap up a region title with two wins over Hampton County on Tuesday and Friday.

JPII soccer takes first L

It took six weeks and 22 matches, but John Paul II’s soccer teams are no longer undefeated. Or, one of them.

JPII’s girls suffered their first loss of the season Thursday, though the Golden Warriors acquitted themselves well in a 3-1 defeat at the hands of nationally-ranked Porter-Gaud, MaxPreps’ No. 15 girls soccer team in the country. JPII gets a rematch in its next outing, as the Cyclones make the return trip to the Lowco on April 15.

The JPII boys are still unblemished, though, sitting at 11-0 with six games remaining on the regular-season schedule. There are several tough tests among them, including home games against Bluffton, Hilton Head High, and Hilton Head Christian Academy, plus a trip to Pinewood Prep in the finale.