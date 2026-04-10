A book review … with a mix of serendipity

By Carol Lucas

The closest I have ever come to a book review was back in my teaching days. I participated in curriculum meetings where we determined what kids would read, Grades 9 through 12. This was at a time when teachers held sway, and parents didn’t become hysterical about banning books. But, I digress (early, I know).

Providing one’s opinion of a book is akin to reviewing a restaurant. Is the food good? (Is the plot interesting?) Is the service great? (Has the author caught and held your attention?) You get the idea, and quite simply it is still one’s opinion … in this case, mine.

With that disclaimer, let me provide a bit of background.

What has to have been at least three years ago, I attended a presentation of Tim Johnston’s “Reciprocity” at the Pat Conroy Center. Prior to discussing the book, he provided some of his background, saying he had attended Davidson, a college north of Charlotte, N.C. This will be important as I continue.

Tim’s presentation was filled with humor on an otherwise serious topic, and as I stood in line to buy his book, I had, what was to be later, an insightful idea.

I went to my car, retrieved a copy of my own book, “A Breath Away,” and when it was my turn to purchase “Reciprocity,” I asked Tim if he would accept a copy of my book. His response? “Only if you sign it.”

I include this simply because it gives you a glimpse of the kind of person he is. Gracious hardly describes that moment.

Days later I was on Facebook, communicating with a former student, Skip Brown. Skip and I maintained a friendship after his graduation, and I have often met with him and his family when they visit Hilton Head. In fact, he still talks about the recommendation I wrote when he applied to Davidson. Davidson!

Ah, are you beginning to sniff the serendipity of this? As I was reading a post by Skip, who should respond but Tim Johnston. Whoa! What is that old saw about six degrees?

The thrust of my writing this piece, however, is Tim Johnston’s newest book, “The Furtherer.” As I write this, I know I must be careful not to give away anything that will spoil your read of this fabulous work, something you must promise me you will do, dear reader.

The title alone should tweak your interest; it certainly did mine. What is a furtherer? Can there be such a word? Well, yes; it is a mortal guardian angel as you will discover.

So, in order to do this book justice, and to convince you that this is a must-read, I found myself reflecting upon my past experience.

I have made known many times about my spiritual leanings. I don’t dwell upon this because, those leanings are personal and of little interest to anyone. I am, however, reminded of my teaching Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” If you are familiar with the play, you will know to what I refer when I talk about “the willing suspension of disbelief.” Your disbelief? Your choice. My belief, mine.

Tim cleverly tells the story from the vantage point of 7-year-old Dalton Evers, a bright, intuitive young man who encounters evil at its worst. His abilities aside, he’s everyone’s son, and his innocence is palpable. That perspective is translated to adult characters as well, and the author accomplishes this switch with the grace of a well-choreographed ballet.

Each character is believable, even those who are so evil. You will relate, and you will shake your head because in the depths of your mind, recognition of what or who you know worms its way in. As I read, I could not help but think, “If I were teaching this, I could write a whopper of a study guide.”

It is John MacIlroy, a noted Beaufort writer himself, who says, “… sweeps you into its rapid rolling river of thrilling suspense and depth of meaning, leading to the inescapable conclusion that the battle between Darkness and Light may come from the Universe, but is fought by human beings.” By the way, John, I like your alliteration, but again, I digress.

Another published writer of Beaufort fame (we have a lot of them, folks, for a town our size) Matthieu Cailler, compares young Dalton to Huck Finn or Holden Caulfield. He calls “The Furtherer” rich, daring, and incredibly alive.” I am in total agreement.

I will conclude my strong recommendation for your reading “The Furtherer” with this: if you have a penchant for Stephen King, this book is your icing on the cake, your cherry on the sundae. Even if you don’t like being scared, pick it up anyway because it holds many truths about life. And to Stephen King, who is one of my favorites, consider moving over. I believe you have met your match.

Note: I believe there is nothing quite like a book whose author has signed it. If you agree, consider going to www.timjohnston.co. If you are impatient to read this extraordinary book while supporting our local bookstores, I have given them a heads-up about this article, and they should be able to accommodate you. Happy reading.

Carol Lucas is a retired high school teacher and a Lady’s Island resident. She is the author of the recently published “A Breath Away: One Woman’s Journey Through Widowhood.”