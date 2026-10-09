BCSO asks for public’s help locating missing Burton teen

Staff reports

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public’s help locating Zyon Zaydin Townsend, 15, of Burton.

Townsend’s family reported him missing on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, after not seeing him since late Wednesday evening, Oct. 7, at their residence on Westgate Circle in Burton.

Townsend is described as approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black sweatpants, a black hat and slippers. He was also carrying a Walmart bag.

Anyone with information regarding Townsend’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch line at 843-524-2777.