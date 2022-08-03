Veteran of the Week – Luster Hall

Beaufort’s Luster Hall, 92, enlisted in the United States Air Force in Cincinnati in 1950. After basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas, he began tours as a Food Service specialist in a variety of locations including Ramore, Ontario and Fort Knox. After eight years in food service, he retrained as an aircraft mechanic and then was assigned to Lincoln AFB to service the B-47 Stratojet.

He then transitioned to support the B-52 Stratofortress at Carswell AFB. Follow-on tours at Charleston AFB and in Yokota, Japan had him servicing the C-41 Starlifter. His final assignment was at Strategic Air Command Headquarters at Offutt AFB from which he retired in 1973 as a Master Sergeant with 23 years of service.

Hall then worked a variety of jobs until he joined National Waterlift Company here in Beaufort, where he made aircraft parts for 13 years until 1988.

Compiled by John Chubb, American Legion Post 9.