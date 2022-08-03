Mike McCombs, Editor of The Island News, turned the tables and captured a snapshot of two barred owls that keep an eye on him every afternoon from a large oak tree in his yard in his Mossy Oaks neighborhood. To submit a Lowcountry Life photo, you must be the photographer or have permission to submit the photo to be published in The Island News.
Latest from Lowcountry Life
Helen Galloway Evans, originally of Grand Forks, N.D., captured this sunset from her backyard on Sea
Ron Callari captured a photo of this starfish at the Hunting Island beach before the tide
Ron Callari said the July 4 celebration at Habersham reminded him of those he experienced during
Mark Pritchard captured this photo of a pair of nesting White Ibises on Father’s Day at