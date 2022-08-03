SC’s Sales Tax Holiday set for this weekend

From staff reports

Check your bank account balance and make sure your credit and debit cards are ready to go. South Carolina’s annual 72-hour Sales Tax Holiday is this weekend.

Computers, clothes, school supplies, and a variety of other items can be purchased free of sales tax. The 2022 Tax Free Weekend takes place Friday, Aug. 5, through Sunday, Aug. 7.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) reminds shoppers that eligible items can be purchased online and in-store without paying the state’s 6% Sales Tax and any applicable local taxes during South Carolina’s Tax Free Weekend.

“With the increased cost of living, this year’s Sales Tax Holiday is a welcome relief for families. Everyone saves money during a tax-free holiday, particularly on back-to-school essentials,” SCDOR Director Hartley Powell said in a news release.

Tax-free items include computers, printers, school supplies, clothing and accessories, shoes, and certain bed and bath items. These tax-free items can be new or used and are eligible regardless of price.

Items that are not tax-free during the Sales Tax Holiday include digital cameras, smartphones, jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, wallets, watches, and furniture.

For a detailed list of tax-free items, shopping lists, and FAQs, visit dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend.

Last year, South Carolina shoppers bought more than $24.5 million in tax-free items during the Sales Tax Holiday.