Veteran of the Week – Johnnie Major

Beaufort’s Johnnie Major, 79, a 1962 graduate of St Helena High School, was drafted into the United States Army in 1966 from Hallendale, Fla. After basic training at Fort Jackson and combat training, he was deployed to Vietnam. He was assigned near An Khe in the central highlands. While point man for his patrol heading to rescue other Army forces, he was severely wounded requiring medical evacuation, first to the Philippines and later Japan. He was awarded the Purple Heart. Upon return to the States, he served at Fort Jackson on the drill field.

In 1968 he separated from active duty and returned to St. Helena. He later trained as a butcher and began working at Parris Island, first in the Exchange and then, beginning his Civil Service career, in the Commissary. He retired from Parris Island in 1998 with 27 years of Civil Service. Today he serves his church and maintains the family’s property on St. Helena.Compiled by John Chubb, American Legion Post 9. For nominations, contact jechubb1@gmail.com