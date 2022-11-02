Library sale this weekend

From staff reports

The Friends of the Beaufort Library (FOL) will hold its annual book sale to support the branch libraries in northern Beaufort County this Friday through Sunday, Nov. 4-6, at the Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park.

The event is one of FOL’s largest fundraisers and only made possible by the generous book donations from residents. With more than 25,000 books in 42 different genres, there is truly something for everyone.

Hours for the event are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 4; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. No pets are allowed. There will be pop-up sales throughout the day Saturday, and all books are half off on Sunday.

Early bird hours for Friends of the Library members are 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday. You can join online or at the door. Membership fees are $15 for military or student (with ID) or $25 per household.

To learn more visit us at friendsofthebeaufortlibrary.com.