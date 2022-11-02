Cameron Allen, left, and his cousin, Naji Osborne as Batman, get some candy and a container of scented Silly Putty from Gianna Salce during Trunk-or-Treat Day on Sunday at the Charles “Lind” Brown Center on Greene Street. Several businesses sponsored their own version of Trunk-or-Treat last weekend giving area children a safer alternative from going house-to-house on Halloween night. Bob Sofaly/The Island News
Trunk-or-Treat
Latest from Lowcountry Life
accines a d m crochi Habersham’s Ron Callari snapped this photo of the sculpture “On the
Ron Koris shot this sunrise photo during his Friday turtle patrol. To submit a Lowcountry Life
Mark Pritchard watched this pair for at least an hour recently at the Cypress Wetlands in
Beaufort’s Lori McGee shot this photo of the Beaufort River from the Woods Memorial Bridge just
Phillip Saracin captured this ghost crab at dawn on Coffin Point. To submit a Lowcountry Life