Cameron Allen, left, and his cousin, Naji Osborne as Batman, get some candy and a container of scented Silly Putty from Gianna Salce during Trunk-or-Treat Day on Sunday at the Charles “Lind” Brown Center on Greene Street. Several businesses sponsored their own version of Trunk-or-Treat last weekend giving area children a safer alternative from going house-to-house on Halloween night. Bob Sofaly/The Island News