Board of Education elects Gwozdz as Chair

Last week, the Beaufort County Board of Education elected veteran Board member Dr. Christina Gwozdz to serve as Board Chair in a special called meeting. The Chair position became vacant when the former Chair, David Striebinger, passed away unexpectedly.

“I will miss David, my friend and colleague,” Gwozdz said. “I hope to honor his legacy with continued sound decision making.”

This is not Gwozdz’s first time in the Chair seat, having also served in this role from 2019-2021. “It is such a privilege to serve in this capacity as we as a Board remain focused on improving student learning and achievement in our public schools.”

Superintendent Rodriguez appreciates the opportunity to once again serve the Board with Gwozdz in this capacity. “We look forward to working with Chair Gwozdz as a strong leader and district advocate.”

Gwozdz has represented District 9 (portions of Bluffton and Pritchardville, and also Daufuskie Island) since January 2017. Her three sons attended district schools, and she has volunteered in numerous capacities at district schools.

Gwozdz is a summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Bowdoin College who earned her M.D. at Cornell University. She has served as President of the South Carolina Society of Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery and as a delegate to the South Carolina Medical Association.