Veteran of the Week – John Aiello

John Aiello

American Legion Beaufort Post 207 brings you John Aiello, 74, who joined the U.S. Army in Olean, N.Y., in 1974. After Basic Training at Fort Dix, N.J., he earned Airborne qualifications at Fort Campbell, Ky., and Fort Bragg, N.C.

Aiello served in armor reconnaissance and communications at a variety of stations including at Nuremberg, Germany. Over his career he served in the active Army, the Army Reserve and the National Guard. He moved to Beaufort in 1993 and began working for a series of phone companies ending with Hargray.

In 2012 he was retired at Fort Jackson as a Sergeant First Class.

Compiled by John Chubb, American Legion Post 207. For Veteran Of The Week nominations, contact jechubb1@gmail.com.