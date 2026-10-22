Veteran of the Week – Jim Haas

American Legion Beaufort Post 207 brings you Jim Haas, 75, who joined the U.S. Air Force in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1971. After Basic Training at Lackland AFB, he trained for Security Police. He served at Sawyer AFB in upstate Michigan before being sent to Tan Son Nhat AFB in Saigon, Vietnam, where he worked in the Joint Defense Operations Center. His next assignment was at Minot AFB, N.D., from which he deployed to the various ICBM sites across the state. Jim Haas Jim Haas

In 1975, he separated as a Sergeant and used a VA loan to buy a home in Georgia, where he worked in house construction for 33 years. In 2014, he moved to Beaufort and worked for A.W. Constant Company another 11 years building custom homes in Port Royal, Beaufort and in the county. He retired in 2025.

Compiled by John Chubb, American Legion Post 207. For Veteran Of The Week nominations, contact jechubb1@gmail.com.