This Week In History: Beaufort’s Joe Frazier strikes gold in Tokyo

October 23

1964: Beaufort native Joe Frazier defeats Germany’s Hans Huber with a broken left thumb by a 3-2 decision to win the gold medal in heavyweight boxing at the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. Frazier finished with an amateur record of 38-2.

2023: The Beaufort Academy volleyball team defeat The King’s Academy, 3-1 (21-25, 25-14, 25-12, 25-12) to win the SCISA Class 2A championship at Wilson Hall in Sumter.

October 24

2021: Seabrook native and Whale Branch Early College High School graduate Dee Delaney makes his first career NFL start at cornerback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Chicago Bears and records his first career interception.

October 26

1945: Donald Patrick “Pat” Conroy, an author for whom Beaufort played a prominent role both in his works and his life, is born in Atlanta. Among Conroy’s works are “The Water Is Wide,” “The Lords of Discipline,” “The Prince of Tides” and “The Great Santini.”

2019: The Beaufort Academy volleyball team defeats Cathedral Academy, 3-0 (25-16 25-17, 25-15) at Wilson Hall in Sumter to win the SCISA Class A state championship.

October 28

2018: Seabrook native and Whale Branch Early College High School graduate Dee Delaney makes his NFL debut at cornerback for the Miami Dolphins against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

— Compiled by Mike McCombs