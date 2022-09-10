Student detained after handgun discovered on school grounds

From staff reports

The discovery of a firearm on the campus of Whale Branch Early College High School led to charges for a 15-year-old student Friday, Sept. 9.

School officials there received a tip from a student indicating the potential threat of a conflict between two other students. The school was placed in a modified lockdown status, meaning that teachers and students remained in their classroom while the tip was investigated.

The investigation included a search of student lockers and backpacks. A handgun was found in a book bag in a student’s locker.

The student will be detained at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia and will be charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

Students may report tips to school officials, their respective school resource officers, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.