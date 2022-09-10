Argument leads to shooting, arrest in Burton

From staff reports

A Beaufort man was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of attempted murder after he fired a weapon into a parked vehicle.

Nehemiah Wilson, 39, was detained by law enforcement at the scene of the incident. He faces an additional charge of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Two women were in the car when Wilson opened fire. Neither was injured in the incident. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), the shooting was precipitated by an argument between Wilson and one of the women in the car.

BCSO deputies were called to 147 Shanklin Road in Burton at 5:40 a.m., by the report of a domestic disturbance and a man shooting at a woman. Investigators found evidence at the scene that was consistent with the statements made by witnesses, leading to Wilson’s arrest.

Wilson was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center and remains confined there at this time according to county records.

The BCSO investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Corporal A. Kremer at 843-255-3294. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.