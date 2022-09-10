UPDATE – Student detained after loaded handgun discovered on school grounds 

From staff reports

The discovery of a loaded firearm on the campus of Whale Branch Early College High School led to charges for a 15-year-old student Friday, Sept. 9.

School officials there received a tip from a student indicating the potential threat of a conflict between two other students. The school was placed in a modified lockdown status, meaning that teachers and students remained in their classroom while the tip was investigated.

The investigation included a search of student lockers and backpacks. A handgun was found in a book bag in a student’s locker.

“This is your principal, Dr. Patricia Brantley,” said a voicemail left for the parents of students at Whale Branch. “I am calling to personally let you know that earlier today a rumor of a potential conflict between two students was reported to school administration. A loaded weapon was discovered by administration while the school was on lockdown. The students involved will be charged accordingly by law enforcement.”

The student will be detained at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia and will be charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

Following the incident, the football game scheduled for Friday night between Whale Branch and Baptist Hill was canceled which resulted in a forfeit for Whale Branch.

Students may report tips to school officials, their respective school resource officers, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.