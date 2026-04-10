Society of Bluffton Artists celebrates Grand Reopening on Saturday

Staff reports

The Society of Bluffton Artists (SOBA) invites the community to celebrate its Grand Reopening and Ribbon Cutting Event with a full day of art, student exhibitions, and family-friendly activities in the heart of Bluffton.

The celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, April 11, beginning at the Bluffton Public Library and continuing at the SOBA Gallery and Art School, SOBA’s new home in Old Town Bluffton, located across the street from the former gallery building.

The day begins with the High School Student Art Exhibition Opening Reception from 10 a.m. to noon at the library. Guests can enjoy light refreshments while viewing artwork created by students from three Bluffton high schools. All pieces will be available for purchase, with 100 percent of proceeds going directly to the student artists.

The celebration continues from noon to 4 p.m. at SOBA’s newly reopened gallery and art school on Church Street. Visitors are invited to explore the new space and view exceptional artwork by more than 90 local artists, highlighting the vibrant creative community that defines Bluffton’s historic arts district.

A special ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 1 p.m., marking an exciting new chapter for SOBA and its ongoing commitment to supporting artists, students, and arts education throughout the Lowcountry.

Throughout the afternoon, guests can enjoy refreshments, meet local artists exhibiting work on the lawn, and participate in hands-on art activities designed for visitors of all ages.

“This reopening celebrates not only our new space but also the incredible community that supports the arts in Bluffton,” said SOBA President Karen Richards. “We’re excited to welcome residents and visitors alike for a day filled with creativity, connection, and celebration.”

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, stop by the SOBA Gallery on Church Street, visit sobagallery.com, or follow SOBA on Facebook and Instagram.