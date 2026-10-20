Smoaks sentenced for attacking girlfriend in front of child

By Shellie Murdaugh

The Island News

A man who attacked his girlfriend in front of a child at a residence in Hardeeville a year ago was sentenced to 10 years in prison and probation during Jasper County General Sessions Court, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Kendrick Shanard Smoaks. 33, formerly of Luray, pleaded guilty Oct. 15 to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and first-degree domestic violence in connection with the Oct. 16, 2025 incident, the solicitor’s office said. Kendrick Shanard Smoaks

Smoaks received a 15-year prison sentence from Circuit Court Judge Thomas J. Rode, which was suspended to 10 years in prison and followed by probation. Rode also ordered Smoaks to complete domestic violence treatment.

Police had initially received a 911 call with the caller reporting a woman was being strangled by her boyfriend, later identified as Smoaks, the solicitor’s office said. The two were in an argument, and when the woman tried calling for help, Smoaks attempted to place his girlfriend in a chokehold and take away her phone. The assault occurred in front of a 3-year-old child at a home on Okatie Highway.

“Smoaks’s sentencing reflects not only the seriousness of this offense but also a long-standing pattern of criminal conduct, including repeated domestic violence convictions, theft-related crimes, drug distribution, burglary, assault, malicious injury to property, obstruction of an adult-protection investigation, and multiple offenses involving unauthorized use of a vehicle,” a solicitor’s office spokesperson said.

Smoaks, according to the solicitor’s office, has a criminal history with prior domestic violence convictions in 2011, 2013 and 2023.

The case concluded during Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the solicitor’s office wanted to remind anyone who might be experiencing relationship abuse that help is available. Those in need of help can text “START” to 888788 or call 1-800-799-SAFE(7233) to connect with confidential support through the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

The 14th Circuit Victim Services Center is also available locally to help connect individuals with safety planning, counseling, emergency resources, and other support services.

Shellie Murdaugh, who joined The Island News in October 2026, formerly worked as a reporter for The Jasper County Sun Times and Bluffton Today. She also worked for newspapers in Hampton and Colleton counties in South Carolina and in North Carolina at The Richmond County Daily Journal. She can be reached at sdmurdaugh@yahoo.com.