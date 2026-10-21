Sheriff’s Office seeks Bluffton man wanted for harassment

45-year-old Ralph Anthony Filipowicz Jr. is known to frequent Beaufort and Jasper counties

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a Bluffton man wanted on a charge of first-degree harassment.

Ralph Anthony Filipowicz Jr., 45, is described as approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 210 pounds.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Filipowicz is known to drive a dark gray 2019 Ford F-250 pickup truck and frequent areas in both Beaufort and Jasper counties.

Authorities have not released additional information about the circumstances surrounding the charge.

Anyone with information about Filipowicz’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. Ireland at 843-255-3421 or the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch line at 843-524-2777.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.