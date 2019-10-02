Shorts at High Noon returns for fall

Shorts at High Noon will begin its fall season Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Shorts at High Noon is a collection of indie short films, student films and animation films included in the Beaufort Film Society’s library of films. These films were official submissions, finalists and, in some cases, winners the Beaufort International Film Festival from 2007-2019.

Screenings will take place at the Technical College of the Lowcountry, Beaufort campus located at 921 Ribaut Road, Bldg 12, Auditorium. Check in at 11:30 a.m. Admittance is free.

Screenings begin promptly at noon and will conclude by 1 p.m. School is in session. Please allow yourself some time to find a parking space. Vehicle parking is available immediately adjacent to Maclean Hall (film screenings take place here) and the opposite side of Ribaut Road adjacent to the Administration Building (Building 3).

A pedestrian walkway is available under Ribaut Road from Building 3 parking to Maclean Hall. It is kindly requested that guests refrain from parking in posted faculty and staff parking spaces.

Curb-side drop off is available at the front doors of Maclean Hall prior to proceeding to general parking.

Screening on Oct. 9 include:

– Unearthed (15 minutes), Charleston, S.C. (BIFF 2019) (Short)

– Path of Dreams (26 minutes), Los Angeles, Calif. (BIFF 2019) (Short)

– Karma (4 minutes), Los Angeles, Calif. (BIFF 2018) (Animation)