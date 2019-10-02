Old South Exterminators celebrates grand opening of Beaufort location

On Friday, Oct. 11, the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the grand opening of the Old South Exterminators’ new location with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The celebration takes place from noon until 4 p.m. The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 1 p.m.

Old South Exterminators invites the public to attend the celebration. Guests are invited to 1 Oakwood Drive on Lady’s Island to meet the branch manager, see the new office, and enjoy light refreshments.

Old South Exterminators is a family owned and operated business started in Ridgeland in 1968. Visit OldSouthExterminatorsInc.com for more information.