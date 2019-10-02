Bengals ruin Eagles’ home opener

Blythewood spoiled Beaufort High’s home debut, as the Eagles dug an early hole and never recovered in a 56-21 loss Friday.

The Bengals jumped out to a 28-0 lead early in the second quarter before James Dagin got the Eagles on the board with a 5-yard touchdown run. Quarterback Tyler Haley added a 5-yard TD run later in the quarter, but Blythewood took a 42-14 lead into halftime.

The Bengals tacked on two more touchdowns to extend the lead to 56-14 before Haley hit Rhogue Wallace for a 20-yard touchdown pass to cap the scoring.

Haley finished 22-of-37 for 239 yards and a touchdown and added 80 yards and a TD on 10 carries. Dagin rushed 12 times for 95 yards and a score and caught five passes for 44 yards, and Daniel Phares had seven receptions for 90 yards.

Eamon Smalls anchored the Eagles’ defense with six tackles, one for a loss.

The Eagles (0-4) travel to Effingham County (Ga.) on Friday.

Above: Beaufort High’s Matthew Haley gets some serious air time and comes down with the ball during the second quarter of the Eagles’ non-region game against Blythewood on Friday at Beaufort High School. Despite Haley’s efforts, the Eagles went on to lose 56-21.